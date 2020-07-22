Rosa Cantu
0 entries

Rosa Cantu

  • Updated
  • 0
Rosa Cantu.jpg
Rosa Cantu
 
March 1, 1927- July 15, 2020
 
93, a longtime resident of Selma passed away on Wednesday, July 15 th, 2020.  Rosa was born in Jerome Arizona on March 1, 1927.   She attended school and grew up in Phoenix Arizona then moved to California in 1955 where she met and married her Sweetheart and husband of 49 years, Jesus Cantu.  Together they worked in Agriculture and raised 5 children.  Once retired, Rosa became a homemaker and sitter for many of her Grandchildren.
 
Rosa loved to sing and dance and socialize with her friends.  She loved good food and was an excellent cook.
 
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jesus and 2 Daughters, Angelita and Ana Maria and is survived by her 3 Sons and 3 Daughters, Frank, Isabelle, Sylvia, Joe, Rachel and Jess, many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and extended Sons and Daughters in laws.
 
She was the Matriarch of the family and will be most greatly miss
 
Services are as follows:
Rosary/Viewing :
Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
July 27, 2020  5:00 – 7:00 pm
Gravesite:
Floral Garden Cemetery
July 28, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Cantu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News