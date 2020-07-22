Rosa Cantu
March 1, 1927- July 15, 2020
93, a longtime resident of Selma passed away on Wednesday, July 15 th, 2020. Rosa was born in Jerome Arizona on March 1, 1927. She attended school and grew up in Phoenix Arizona then moved to California in 1955 where she met and married her Sweetheart and husband of 49 years, Jesus Cantu. Together they worked in Agriculture and raised 5 children. Once retired, Rosa became a homemaker and sitter for many of her Grandchildren.
Rosa loved to sing and dance and socialize with her friends. She loved good food and was an excellent cook.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Jesus and 2 Daughters, Angelita and Ana Maria and is survived by her 3 Sons and 3 Daughters, Frank, Isabelle, Sylvia, Joe, Rachel and Jess, many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren and extended Sons and Daughters in laws.
She was the Matriarch of the family and will be most greatly miss
Services are as follows:
Rosary/Viewing :
Thomas Marcom Funeral Home
July 27, 2020 5:00 – 7:00 pm
Gravesite:
Floral Garden Cemetery
July 28, 2020 @ 9:00 a.m.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosa Cantu as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.