Ronald Villi, 82, of Yosemite Lakes, CA died May 23, 2020. Ron, son of Alex and Ruth Villi, loving husband of Carolyn Villi passed quietly at home. He is preceded in death by his wife Judith Villi and his sister Shirlene Poore (Villi). He is survived by his wife Carolyn, two sons Jeff and Mark, and daughter's in-law Kathy and Natasha. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer, Dana, Blake, Shelby, Alex and Cooper. His grandkids were his pride and joy.

Ron worked as an electrician and electrical inspector in the oil industry. He also partnered and ran an electrical contracting company in Coalinga, CA. He graduated from Lemoore High School in 1955 where he was captain of the basketball team. Ron was a Past Master in the Mason's Lodge.

Ron's biggest regret was not serving in the military. He tried enlisting in the Air Force to be a pilot when he was 19 but he had a heart murmur and was turned down. However, his life was one of service. The primary focus of his adult life was ensuring his family was safe and taken care of. He loved being around his grandkids which he got to do quite a lot and for that we are grateful. He taught them so much. He was also a father figure and mentor to many men who will miss his guidance and good cheer. He was loved by many. He did become a pilot.