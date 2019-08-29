Ronald Nichols
August 30, 1965- August 13, 2019
The family of Ronnie Nichols is sad to announce that he passed away in the early morning hours of Tuesday August 13, 2019. Ronnie struggled with various health problems throughout his lifetime and has now been set free to live in heaven with his father Clifford Nichols, free of sorrows and pain. He is survived by his loving Mother Jeanne Nichols, his two brothers Mark Nichols and Randy Nichols and their loving families. He is also survived by his two best friends, his dogs, Tango and Cash.
Ronnie loved the Lord and this was one of his favorite passages from the bible, Psalm 23 “The Lord is my Shepard, I lack nothing. He makes me lie down in green pastures, he leads me beside quiet waters, he refreshes my soul. He guides me along the right paths for his name's sake. Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever.” Ronnie, you will be missed, and your family will always love you. Until we meet again.
Private services will be held to honor his life.
