Ronald H. Nelson
November 26, 1932-May 16, 2020
Ronald H. Nelson, 87, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Kingsburg, CA. Ron was born on November 26, 1932 to Rawlin and Helen Nelson in Selma, CA. He was raised on the family farm in Selma, CA. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954. He married Adeline Pimentel Nelson of Tulare in 1957 and they were married for 57 years. He worked as a Row Crop Farmer for Nelson Farms.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife Adeline, his parents and his brother Bob, sister Dolores and son Gary. He is survived by his sons Mark Nelson and his wife Alice, and Leslie James Nelson, five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. A Visitation and Rosary for immediate family only will be held on May 29, 2020 at 9:00 am at Page Funeral Chapel, Selma. A gravesite service will immediately follow at Floral Memorial Park, Selma.
