Ronald H. Nelson
0 entries

Ronald H. Nelson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald H. Nelson

Ronald H. Nelson

November 26, 1932-May 16, 2020

Ronald H. Nelson, 87, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 in Kingsburg, CA. Ron was born on November 26, 1932 to Rawlin and Helen Nelson in Selma, CA. He was raised on the family farm in Selma, CA. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1954. He married Adeline Pimentel Nelson of Tulare in 1957 and they were married for 57 years. He worked as a Row Crop Farmer for Nelson Farms.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife Adeline, his parents and his brother Bob, sister Dolores and son Gary. He is survived by his sons Mark Nelson and his wife Alice, and Leslie James Nelson, five grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. A Visitation and Rosary for immediate family only will be held on May 29, 2020 at 9:00 am at Page Funeral Chapel, Selma. A gravesite service will immediately follow at Floral Memorial Park, Selma.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News