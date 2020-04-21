× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ronald Esau

July 31, 1953 - April 10, 2020

Ron Esau, 66, of Kingsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday April 10th, 2020, his wife Patty by his side.

Ron was born to Clarence and LaDonna Esau, in Kingsburg on July 31,1953. He grew up with his older brother Larry and younger brother Steve. He attended Kingsburg schools and graduated from KHS in 1971.

Ron, always one to enjoy working with his hands, spent his years on the job at New Holland, UpRight, Del Monte, and Sun-Maid. Ron had a work ethic beyond compare and paid great attention to detail, ensuring every job was done with precision.

He, a gentle and loving father, welcomed his son Scott in 1977 and the two of them enjoyed roller skating and regular trips to Cayucos. Twenty years later, in 1997, he married his wife Patty, joyfully inheriting two daughters Alison and Andrea. Ron cherished and supported his children in a quiet, constant way, encouraging them to follow God and their dreams.