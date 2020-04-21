Ronald Esau
July 31, 1953 - April 10, 2020
Ron Esau, 66, of Kingsburg, passed away peacefully at home on Friday April 10th, 2020, his wife Patty by his side.
Ron was born to Clarence and LaDonna Esau, in Kingsburg on July 31,1953. He grew up with his older brother Larry and younger brother Steve. He attended Kingsburg schools and graduated from KHS in 1971.
Ron, always one to enjoy working with his hands, spent his years on the job at New Holland, UpRight, Del Monte, and Sun-Maid. Ron had a work ethic beyond compare and paid great attention to detail, ensuring every job was done with precision.
He, a gentle and loving father, welcomed his son Scott in 1977 and the two of them enjoyed roller skating and regular trips to Cayucos. Twenty years later, in 1997, he married his wife Patty, joyfully inheriting two daughters Alison and Andrea. Ron cherished and supported his children in a quiet, constant way, encouraging them to follow God and their dreams.
Ron loved the outdoors, spending many hours meticulously caring for not only his yard, but the yards of many in Kingsburg. In his spare time, Ron could be found building and driving his 1935 Ford truck, riding motorcycles in the mountains and deserts of California, and spending time with his eight grandchildren, who he loved tremendously.
Ron was an incredibly kind, loving, and gentle husband; he and Patty were a team in all things, from raising their children, to taking on numerous home remodeling projects. They enjoyed taking long walks on Cayucos Beach and sitting on the pier watching the waves roll in. Ron had a steadfast relationship with God and as a couple, Ron and Patty were part of the Kingsburg Community Church family, where for many years Ron served as a greeter and usher. He took great joy in reading the Bible; his favorite passage was Psalm 100.
Ron is survived by his wife Patty; his children Scott, Alison (Dan), and Andrea (Andy); and grandchildren Sophia, Ella, Jake, Mariah, Cole, Jax, Haper, and Knox.
The family wishes to thank Optimal Hospice and the exceptional care provided by Nicole, Phon and Amy, as well as the compassionate and generous support from Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Kingsburg Community Church or Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers.
A celebration of Ron's life will be held at a later date.
