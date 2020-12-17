You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ronald Carpenter
0 entries

Ronald Carpenter

November 4, 1929 - December 11, 2020

  • 0

Ronald Carpenter passed on Friday, December11, 2020. He was 91, an electrician, and lived in Selma, CA. Services are private.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News