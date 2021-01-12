You have permission to edit this article.
Romeo V. Carino
Romeo V. Carino

December 19, 1948 January 3, 2021

Romeo V. Carino, 72, of Lemoore passed away January 3rd. Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

