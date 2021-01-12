Romeo V. Carino, 72, of Lemoore passed away January 3rd. Visitation will be held Friday, January 15, 2021 from 4:00 7:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Friday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
