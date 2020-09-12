Rollie Raymond Davis
September 16, 1935 - August 27, 2020
Rollie Raymond Davis (Ray), 84, passed away on August 27, 2020 with his loved ones close by. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, uncle, brother & friend.
Ray was born on September 16, 1935 in Hanford, California to Woodrow & Violet Davis. He was the eldest of five. He grew up in the Stratford/Kettleman City area and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1953. It was there he met his "babydoll" Barbara Peterson. They were officially married on July 1, 1955 and spent over 65 years together, where they created wonderful memories and raised three children, Gale, Jamie & Jill.
He was employed at Pirelli-Armstrong Tire Company for 32 years as a Master Mechanic and Instrument Technician, retiring in 1997. He was a true family man who enjoyed countless years of camping on the beach in Pismo and each year, looked forward to the "Davis Family Reunion". He was a Motor Man, his love and knowledge for building and rebuilding hot engines was beyond belief. In his early years he used that knowledge to build a dune buggy from the ground up, "Ole Red" is what he called it. That buggy was one exceptional machine, to say the least.
Ray liked going to the Scottish Festival each year in Fresno, getting dressed in his kilt and sipping some whiskey and listening to the bagpipes. He enjoyed a lifetime of BBQ's and parties with his family and friends. He liked canning Olives when he could get his hands on some. Delivering his jars to his favorite people. His daughters swear "daddy" could fix anything and he did just that more times than they can count. He was our Super Hero.
He was a humble man with a big heart and always made time for his family and friends. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his Son; James Davis, Parents; Woodrow & Violet Davis, Brothers; Carl Clifton (Buddy) Davis, Orville Davis & Sister; Sheila Olson.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Davis of Lemoore, Brother; Leslie (Geri) Davis of Hanford, Daughters; Gale (Larry) Faucett of Hanford & Jill Y'Rush'Ime of Lemoore, Grandsons; Jacob Davis, Zack Y'Rush'Ime, Yehudi Y'Rush'Ime, Granddaughters; Sarah (Justin) Noormand of San Diego, Yahira (Jared) Konwent of Prosper, TX, Yaeli Y'rush'Ime of Las Vegas, NV, Lauren (Weston) Coelho of Hanford & Bridgett Reid of Hanford, along with four Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Due to the Covid restrictions the Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
