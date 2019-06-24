Roger Kaaua Ka'alekahi III
October 11, 1946-June 14, 2019
Roger Kaaua Ka'alekahi III Remembering the life and legacy of Roger Kaaua Ka'alekahi III, born in Honolulu, Hawaii to Roger and Ada Ka'alekahi Jr. on October 11, 1946. Roger was the foundation to his ohana, on June 14, 2019 that foundation was unexpectedly shattered.
Roger was a carpenter for 54 plus years. At the age of 18 he started his work loyalty with Matsumoto & Tanabe for 11 years before moving to California, where he worked for a few different people until he was hired by Bush Construction where his loyalty continued for almost 39 years. His hard work ethics, dedication, and loyalty showed until his last day. Along with his devotion to work, Roger was also a passionate baseball/softball coach for 19 years.
Roger loved watching his ohana in all that they did, from sports to career goals, he took great pride in that. That love extended but was never limited to the love of his life of 54 years.
Survived by his loving wife, Harilyn H. Hikalea Ka'alekahi, his children: daughter, Marvene L. (George), daughter, Ada A. (Rudy), daughter, Rebecca H.(Donnie) and son, Roger K. IV (Valerie). As well as his 14 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Ada Ka'alekahi Jr, sisters Ruby K. Vorhies and Shirley K. Choy Foo, and his son Richard K. Ka'alekahi Sr.
“Our foundation may be shattered but his legacy lives on......DaKine!”
A celebration of life will be held in his honor on Saturday July 13, 2019 at 11am at Hanford Fraternal Hall, 1015 N. 10th Ave Hanford CA 93230
