Roger “Don” Robbins, age 76, was born March 12th, 1944, in Brawley, California and went to be with the Lord on January 21st, 2021. Dons parents were Verda Peden and Johnie Robbins. Don graduated from Lemoore High School with the class of 1962.
Don had many jobs in his younger days and found his niche in auto mechanics. He was an excellent mechanic and worked for several auto dealerships. From 1973-1981 he worked in Civil Service at NAS Lemoore , as a mechanic until he changed careers.
In 1982 he purchased shares in Lemoore Farm Service and Supply, a welding shop and ran that business until his retirement in 2006.
In 1983 he married his wife Joanne, and they would of celebrated 38 years of marriage on February 6th, 2021. During their marriage they enjoyed RVing and traveled many miles throughout the United States in addition to lots of local camping with family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his mom and dad and his brother John (Bear) Robbins. He is survived by his wife Joanne of Lemoore, his sons Roger Robbins (Martina), Hanford, Ricky Robbins, Hanford, Tom Oliveira (Cheryl), Tulare, daughter Tami Oliveira, Lemoore, brothers Dean Robbins (Judy), Idaho Falls, Jim Robbins (Patty), Lemoore, sister Alice Barcellos (Dean), Selma, 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Raber, Dr. Beswada, and the staff at Adventist Health Hospital who cared for Don during his battle with Covid19. Due to the Covid19 pandemic there will be no services.
Don will be missed but he leaves behind wonderful memories as a son, husband, father, grandfather and friend that makes us smile when we think of him. We feel blessed to have had him in our life. RIP
