× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rodney Keith Lee

January 30, 1959 - June 12, 2020

Heaven has a new angel

Rodney Keith Lee of Lemoore passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. He was born on January 30, 1959 in Honolulu, Hawaii, the first of five children born to Jim and Carolyn Lee. Rodney was a lifelong resident of Lemoore. He attended Lemoore Union Elementary Schools and was a 1977 graduate of Lemoore High School.

Rodney's health issues started at 13 years old when he was diagnosed with a non-malignant brain tumor, which left him with a speech impediment and loss of hearing. He lived independently for many years after graduating from high school. He also worked for 20 years at the family grocery store, Lincoln Market, until it was sold.

In the early 1990s he wanted a way to make people happy, so he decided to deliver candy to employees at local businesses in Lemoore and Hanford. He is fondly remembered as “The Candyman”. He had been living at Kings Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where he rolled around in his wheelchair and continued to deliver candy and smiles to everyone he greeted.

Rodney led an extraordinary life. In spite of his health challenges, he had a very broad reach that touched many people in very positive ways.