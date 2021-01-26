You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rodney Burleson
0 entries

Rodney Burleson

October 29, 1946 - January15, 2021

  • 0
Rodney Burleson.jpg

Rodney Burleson was born on October 29, 1946 in Kingsburg, CA. A man devoted to his family, he took pride in cheering on his children, grandchildren, and others in their various activities whether it be sports, Indian Guides, and much more. He will be greatly missed by his wife Sandy, their three children, his many grandchildren, and those who considered him family. He went on to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2021. Rod 's funeral services will be on Feb. 5th at 12pm at his home at 22166 Clayton Ave. in Reedley. His viewing will be on Feb. 3 at Dopkins Funeral Home from 4-7pm in Reedley on Reed Ave. across from the cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Rodney Burleson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News