Rodney Burleson was born on October 29, 1946 in Kingsburg, CA. A man devoted to his family, he took pride in cheering on his children, grandchildren, and others in their various activities whether it be sports, Indian Guides, and much more. He will be greatly missed by his wife Sandy, their three children, his many grandchildren, and those who considered him family. He went on to be with the Lord on Jan. 15, 2021. Rod 's funeral services will be on Feb. 5th at 12pm at his home at 22166 Clayton Ave. in Reedley. His viewing will be on Feb. 3 at Dopkins Funeral Home from 4-7pm in Reedley on Reed Ave. across from the cemetery.
