× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert Neal Maier

October 9, 1927-April 20, 2020

Robert Neal Maier (Bob) was born October 9th, 1927 in Selma Sanatorium, CA to Elma Margaret Jensen and Emmanuel Nathaniel Maier. He passed away quietly at the age of 92 on April 20th, 2020 in the loving atmosphere of Country Care Home Assisted Living in Selma, CA.

Bob was a gentleman in every aspect of the word, kind to all he met, and intelligent beyond belief. He knew true hardship in his early years. Bob was an only child and when his father became ill due to a stroke, he left college to come home and provide for his parents until they passed. He continued the family farm and found additional employment as a proud supervisor at Del Monte Canary where he worked for 38 years.

At age 52, he married for the first time the love of his life, Hazel K. Wright. At that time Bob inherited 4 adult children and their spouses, Earl Wright (Vicki), Katherine Ruiz (Frank), Alan Wright (Annette), and Larry Wright (Marilyn). Over the years, Bob was blessed with 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren whom he loved and adored. He was a true patriarch and gift to his family. Bob had endless amounts of stories to tell that were truly captivating by all those who knew him.