Robert Henry Martin
October 28, 1932 – September 11, 2019
On the morning of September 11th, 2019, we lost a sweet and loving man, Robert Henry Martin of Hanford, CA. He was a month shy of his 87th birthday.
Robert (Bob) was born in Fresno, CA, on October 28th, 1932 to Henry and Katherine Martin. He and the Martin family moved to Hanford in 1948, where he attended Hanford High School, graduating in 1951. Due to his bright auburn hair, he was known to many as just “Red”. After high school, Bob served in the Navy for 4 years, something he was extremely proud of his entire life. Post-Navy, he went to work for the family business, Cadwell-Martin Meat Company. When the business sold, he was hired on as a truck driver for Beacon Oil/Valero, a position he remained in for 40 years before retiring. From 1960 to 1971, Bob was married to Judith Landis (Hopper) and had two daughters. In 1974, he married Evelyn Richwine; they were together until her passing in 2010.
You have free articles remaining.
After retirement, Bob and Evelyn often took trips around the country in their RV, with a favorite stop being Branson Missouri to catch country music shows. In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of classic country and bluegrass music than Robert Martin. His TV was always on RFD-TV, his Sirius tuned to Willie's Roadhouse, and he was a fixture at his son-in-law's bluegrass shows. After his wife passed away, Bob took a couple of epic cruises, one being a bucket-list trip through the Panama Canal. He went solo, but he always made friends easily and came back with a stack of photos of all his new friends. Back in Hanford, Bob had a solid group of buddies; people he had known for decades. These friendships were of the utmost importance to him and were likely part of the recipe that kept him going strong and having fun well into his 80s.
Bob was a joyful, light-hearted man who people loved to be around. He was an extremely compassionate and giving person and would always be the first one to offer help to someone in need. His fun-loving attitude taught those close to him not to take life too seriously. Bob was loved dearly by those who knew him and will be remembered for his extreme kindness, generosity and cheeky sense of humor.
Robert Martin was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn Martin, his parents, his brother Thomas Martin and sister Marian Crigger. He is survived by daughter Kimberlee Hildebrandt, daughter Lynda Martin-Gonzales, son-in-law Stanley Gonzales; his grandchildren Brittany, Megan, Alison and Tyler, and all the furry grandbabies he called “the kids”.
A graveside service will be held at 11am, Friday September 27th, at Hanford Cemetery,10500 South 10th Avenue, with a reception immediately following at the Hanford Elks Lodge, 506 N Douty Street. Arrangements are under the direction of Whitehurst-McNamara. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite animal rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.