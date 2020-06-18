Robert Doran Boudah
Robert Doran Boudah

Robert Doran Boudah

June 6,1947 – June 15, 2020

Robert Doran Boudah, 73, of Fresno, passed away on June 15th. A Visitation will take place on Monday, June 22nd from 3-4:30 pm at People's Funeral Chapel.

