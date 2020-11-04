You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Bobby Moran
Robert Bobby Moran

March 1, 1953-October 12, 2020

Bobby passed away peacefully surrounded by family early October 12th after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Leticia Moran, his daughter Stevie Moran-Madruga and her family, his son Anthony Moran and his Brothers Danny Moran and Jimmy Moran and their families. His passing precedes his mother and father Jess and Mercy Moran and his brother Tommy Moran.

Bobby and his brothers were well known for their athletic skills but mostly for their abilities on the baseball field from childhood all the way into their adulthood. Bobby played for Hanford High as starting Varsity shortstop from his sophomore year on, he lead his team in hitting his sophomore year and helped lead his team to valley championships winning the title his senior year.

Bobby worked in the grocery after college starting at Purity Market in his twenties moving on to farm boys and Scholaris.

Bobby was and amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and he will be greatly missed. The family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Please make any donations to the American Cancer Society.

