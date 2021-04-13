You have permission to edit this article.
Rito Raymond Alcoser
Rito Raymond Alcoser

January 1, 1968-March 22, 2021

Rito Raymond Alcoser was born on January 1, 1968, in Los Angeles, Ca to Rito Paul Alcoser and Mary Alice ( Casarez) Alcoser. He entered into eternal rest on March 22, 2021, in Hanford, California at the age of 53 years.

There will be a viewing from 10:30 -11:00 am with Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021. at Koinonia Christian Fellowship Church 12536 Hanford-Armona Rd. Hanford, Ca. Burial to follow at Grangeville cemetery.

