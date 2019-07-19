Rita Barbara Weas
December 4, 1924 – July 15, 2019
Rita Barbara Weas passed away July 15, 2019 after a brief illness at the age of 94. Rita has been residing in Lemoore, California at the home of her son Paul M. Weas, Jr. and his wife Cheryl.
Rita was born on December 4, 1924 in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania. After high school , she worked a wartime industrial job operating a drill press at American Bridge Company in the nearby city of Ambridge. After moving to Washington D.C. she met Air Force enlisted man Paul M. Weas, and they were soon married. In 1953 they had a son, Paul Junior, and Rita adapted to life as a military wife while Paul Senior was stationed at places like Offutt Air Base, Guam, and eventually Travis Air Force Base in California. After settling in the town of Vacaville, Rita began her 23 year career as an elementary school secretary. She and Paul Senior were married until his death in 2003.
Rita is survived by her son Paul Weas and his wife Cheryl, her grandchildren Cameron and Kirsten, and her step-daughter Margaret Flowers. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Weas Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 23 at 9:00 A.M. at Lemoore Cemetery. Friends who wish can make donations in Rita's memory to Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 N Orchard St, Fresno, CA 93703. Please include Rita's name on the memo line.
