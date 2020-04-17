× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Richard Wilhelm Koontz

September 25,1946-March 31, 2020

On March 31st 2020, Richard Koontz, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at home in Hanford CA. at the age of 73.

Born on September 25th 1946 in Germany to the late Harold Koontz and Alma Schindler. He married his wife Mattie on February 21st 1964 where he laid down roots in the San Joaquin Valley and started a family. Joined the army shortly after where he did three tours in Vietnam as a cook. When he came home, he worked as a dairyman for a decade where he then started his own handyman business.

Upon retirement he passed his time fishing with loved ones, tended to his garden, worked around the house and most of all got happiness from making people laugh.

Survived by his wife Mattie Koontz, daughters Elizabeth Seaver and Rebecca Sedillo, as well as his sister Judy Koontz.

Proceeded in death by his parents, brother LeRoy Koontz, sister Barbara Koontz and niece Lisa Silva-Stidham.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Koontz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.