Richard Wilhelm Koontz
September 25,1946-March 31, 2020
On March 31st 2020, Richard Koontz, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at home in Hanford CA. at the age of 73.
Born on September 25th 1946 in Germany to the late Harold Koontz and Alma Schindler. He married his wife Mattie on February 21st 1964 where he laid down roots in the San Joaquin Valley and started a family. Joined the army shortly after where he did three tours in Vietnam as a cook. When he came home, he worked as a dairyman for a decade where he then started his own handyman business.
Upon retirement he passed his time fishing with loved ones, tended to his garden, worked around the house and most of all got happiness from making people laugh.
Survived by his wife Mattie Koontz, daughters Elizabeth Seaver and Rebecca Sedillo, as well as his sister Judy Koontz.
Proceeded in death by his parents, brother LeRoy Koontz, sister Barbara Koontz and niece Lisa Silva-Stidham.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.