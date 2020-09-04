Richard Riso

Richard Boss Riso was born on July 21, 1941 in Hanford, CA to Jess and Margaret Riso. He passed away unexpectedly on August 26, 2020 at the age of 79 in Hanford, CA. Richard leaves behind a legacy of family, leadership, and longtime friendships. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Richard grew up in Lemoore and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1959. In 1962, he married his loving wife, Roberta McCann, and they lived the remainder of their lives in Hanford. Richard was a hard worker who started working in the fields at a young age and worked various jobs up until his retirement in 2001. His last job was with Armstrong Rubber/ Pirelli Tire Company where he was employed as a production worker for 32 years. He was a member of the Hanford Elks Lodge #1259 for many years and went on multiple bus trips to Laughlin with them. He loved to gamble.
He enjoyed family trips to his cabin at Hartland Christian Camp, a mountain getaway where he spent a lot of time with Roberta. Many memories were made there with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also looked forward to weeklong trips to the beach or desert with family and friends, usually Pismo/Oceano Dunes or Glamis. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan and loved watching NASCAR races, even attending several races in Las Vegas. He loved his family more than anything and would do anything for any of them. He loved family gatherings and was known for his witty remarks and easy-going disposition. He never met a stranger and could start a conversation with anyone. His grandchildren knew that if they needed help with something, hed do whatever he could for them. For several years, he spent every Sunday going to breakfast/lunch with his children and grandchildren.
Richard was special to us - he was a good, honest man with a great sense of humor and loving heart. He was the type of person who knew a little about a lot of things. There are many reasons we will miss him, but we are grateful for the fond memories we shared with him. He was and will always be so dearly loved.
Richard is survived by his children: Rose (Gary) Kiester and Ron Riso; grandchildren: Kristin (Richard) Braswell, Shannon Morales, Ronnie Riso Jr., and Lacie (Josh) McDuffie; great-grandchildren: Kellan, Rowan, Sullivan, and Kora Braswell, Noah and Rysen Riso, Jenessa Oliveira, Landon and Levi McDuffie; sisters: Inez (Richard) Moreno and Rosie (Pat) Moyna; brother-in-law, Lee Cox. He also leaves behind numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. We would also like to mention his long time friends Betty and Kenny Tokunaga as well as Sally and Casper Garcia who all held a very special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Roberta, whom he loved more than anything; his mother and father Margaret and Jess Riso, step-father George Borba, sister Nadine Cox, and great-granddaughter Addison Braswell.
Private services will be held by the family at a later date.
Family and Friends are invited to view Richards legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
