Richard M. Evans
January 27, 1956 - October 7, 2019
Richard McMurtrey Evans, a 63-year-old resident of Kimberly, Idaho, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at his home after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Richard was born on January 27, 1956, in Rexburg, Idaho, to loving parents, Elihu Cluff Evans and Rhea McMurtrey Evans. He graduated from Madison High School, in Rexburg, Idaho, in 1974. Soon after he served in the Fiji, Suva Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After his return home, he married his eternal companion, Deone Elaine Jenkins, in the Idaho Falls Temple on August 31, 1977.
He attended Ricks College and continued his education at the University of Idaho in Moscow, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree and a Masters Degree in Plantoil Science. He had a love for farming and hard work which directed his career choices throughout his life.
He began work on his family farm, milking cows and tending crops. He farmed potatoes, developed hybrid wheat and corn, managed almond and pistachio orchards, supervised production facilities, and instructed and marketed for a crop fertilizer company. He has lived in Idaho, Indiana, Oregon and California.
Richard served faithfully in many callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including: Elders Quorum President, Branch President, Bishop, Stake President, Home Teacher, and Ministering Brother. He loved his Savior Jesus Christ, serving others, spending time with family, playing games, gardening, horses, airplanes, farm equipment, history, and the Green Bay Packers. Richard was a devoted and loving son, husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Deone Evans; his six children, Ryan (Christa) Evans, Jason (Amy) Evans, Dustin (Kaitlin) Evans, Diana Evans, Carter (Jenna) Evans, and Tyler (Lindsay) Evans; 13 grandchildren, with one on the way; his mother, Rhea Evans; siblings, Ed, Rose Ann, Bill, Joan, Lamar, Elizabeth, Valiant, John, Matthew, and James. He was preceded in death by his father, Elihu.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October, 11, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Kimberly 1st ward, located at 3850 North 3500 East, of Kimberly with Bishop Monte Williams, officiating. Friends may call from 1 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.
The burial will be Saturday, October 12, at the Sugar City Cemetery at 2 p.m., in Sugar City, Idaho.
