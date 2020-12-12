You have permission to edit this article.
On Saturday, December 5, 2020, Richard Gonsalves, loving son, husband and father of two boys ( Noah Gonsalves, and Owen Gonsalves) passed away at age 39. He fought a lengthy battle with cancer and is now in Heaven. He was born in Hanford on January 12, 1981 to Garry Gonsalves and Shirley Whistler. He was a long time employee for the City of Fresno and worked every day up to the day he passed. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. He had a heart of gold. He was devoted to his family, and everyone who knew him felt a genuine presence. He was known for his quick wit, brilliant mind, and his infectious smile. He was always 10 steps ahead in everything he did. He loved the outdoors, and camping at Kings Canyon National Park with his family was one of his favorite pastimes. He was also an avid gardener and it was one of his loved hobbies. His memory and presence on this earth will live on forever in the garden he planted with his hands around his home. He is preceded in death by Pete and Virginia Gonsalves (grandparents), Fred and Mary Ellers (grandparents). He is survived by his wife, Olivia Gonsalves and their two boys Noah and Owen Gonsalves. Garry and Mary Gonsalves (Dad & stepmom) Shirley and Dave Whistler (Mom & stepdad). Siblings Peter and Amy Gonsalves, Garry Gonsalves Jr. and Sarah and Brad Luis.

Viewing, Rosary and Mass will be held at St. Peters Church in Lemoore, Ca starting at 10a.m. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Rosary at 10:30a.m. Mass at 11:00a.m. Cemetery burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford.

