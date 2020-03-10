Richard F. Squire

It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Richard Squire. He was born in Hanford, Ca on June 15,1941. As a young man he served 4 years in the Navy as a medic. After his military career he started working for Armstrong rubber company when the factory first opened up until they closed. During his career at Armstrong he was recognized as the fastest tire builder at the plant. Richard married the love of his life Lanna Squire (Miller) in 1963 they were married for 48 years before she passed away. He is survived by two children Shamra Meek and Lathan Squire. Along with five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. The family sends their thanks and gratitude to everyone who have been apart of his life. The family will be having a celebration of life on Saturday afternoon March 14, 2020 for family and friends who want to attend.