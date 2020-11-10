You have permission to edit this article.
Richard F. Rojas
Richard F. Rojas

April 20, 1945 -Ocotber 7, 2020

Richard F. Rojas of Bullhead City Arizona passed peacefully on October 7, 2020, surrounded by family and into the loving arms of his wife Janet Baeskins who preceded him into heaven.

Born on April 20, 1945 in Kingsburg, California to Alejandro and Isabel Rojas, and a graduate of Kingsburg High School, Class of 1963, Rich will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, uncle and cherished friend.

Proud of his six years of military service, Rich also was an active member of his church congregation and the Arizona Tea Party and worked in the prison system for over 24 years. A friend described Richs steadfast dependability as a person who would always show up to help whenever asked. A man who really loved and listened to everyone around him and will be remembered with a life filled with memories, living life to the fullest and helping to stand up for all that was important around him. His family will forever hold on to happy memories of time spent together and he will never be forgotten.

A Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Friday, November 13th, 2020 at Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Avenue, Kingsburg.

