Richard F. Lemos

Richard Lemos journey on earth ended peacefully on April 1, 2021 at his home in Hanford, CA. at the age of 94. He was born on the 2nd of October 1926, in the Hanford home of his parents, John and Marie Lemos. A life-long resident of Hanford, Richard attended Lucerne and Pioneer grammar schools and Hanford High. As a child, he enjoyed farm life, especially raising quarter horses with an uncle on the Lemos ranch. After working for a short while at Cousins Tractor Company Richard began his work as a caretaker at the Hanford Cemetery and then transferred to Calvary Cemetery. He was steadily employed there for 35 years, serving as manager for many of those years
Favorite activities included dancing, fishing, and bowling. When he could no longer enjoy bowling and dancing after an early retirement for medical reasons, he spent many hours walking at the Hanford Mall and enjoyed activities at the Senior Center. Richard continued to enjoy fishing with his friends and watching television. He was an avid San Francisco 49er and Giants fan. After his stroke at the time of his 75th birthday, he enjoyed his new hobbies of Seek A Word puzzles and painting Velvet Art pictures. When 85, the Sentinel featured many of his pictures in a front page article titled, Hobby helps Hanford man heal.
Richard married Anita Verhoeven on the 17th of October, 1958. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, five children, 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Children are Sherry (Richard) Gonzales and their children Dustin and Sanya, of Hanford; son John (Angela) Lemos, their son Jordan of Bellevue, WA., their daughter Ally(Tyler) Coday of Tulare, CA., and their daughters Julia and Jessica of Hanford, CA.; daughter Karin (Chester) Stevens of Hanford, CA; son Tim (Tisha) of Smith River, CA., their son James(Katie) and their sons Nixon and Weston of Brookings, Or. and daughter Cassandra (Branden) Balestra and their daughter Payten of Crescent City, CA.; daughter Kim of Pinehurst, CA. her son Chris (Katie) and their children, Xander, Topanga, and Jethro, of Hanford, CA; her daughter Kayla of Fresno, CA.; and her daughter Jackie and children Jay D, Dixie, and Deklyn, all of Hanford. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Marie Lemos, parents-in-law John and Antonia Verhoeven, and many uncles and aunts.
Arrangements are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, 501 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA. where there will be visitation from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15. A graveside service at Calvary Cemetery, 11680 South 10th Avenue, Hanford, CA. for family only will be held on April 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes remembrances in honor of Richard to the Hanford Christian School Library, 11948 Flint Ave., Hanford, CA. 93230. Family and friends are invited to view Richards legacy at www.peoplefuneralchapel.com Special thanks to Asera Hospice Care for their loving care of Richard.
