{{featured_button_text}}

Richard Dean Altimus

January 18, 1956 – December 23, 2019

Richard Dean Altimus, 63, of Hanford passed away December 23rd. Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5th from 1:00 – 4:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Altimus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments