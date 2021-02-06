Ricardo Roldan Amith of Lemoore passed away on Friday, January 29th in Hanford at the age of 73. Ricardo was born in Subic, Philippines to Moses and Virginia Amith. Ricardo joined the Navy and served in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 3 in Hanford and Disabled American Veterans. Ricardo also worked for the Hanford School District.
Ricardo is survived by his wife of 49 years Eleanor Amith, 3 children: Dennis Amith of Lemoore, Charles Amith of San Jose and Elain Robles of Lemoore, 4 grandchildren, 4 siblings: Florinda Amith, Aristo Amith both of Long Beach, Cynthia Amith of Sacramento and Mary Gastelum of WA.
Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.