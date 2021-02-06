You have permission to edit this article.
Ricardo Roldan Amith
Ricardo Roldan Amith

March 16, 1947 - January 29, 2021

Ricardo Roldan Amith of Lemoore passed away on Friday, January 29th in Hanford at the age of 73. Ricardo was born in Subic, Philippines to Moses and Virginia Amith. Ricardo joined the Navy and served in Vietnam. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 3 in Hanford and Disabled American Veterans. Ricardo also worked for the Hanford School District.

Ricardo is survived by his wife of 49 years Eleanor Amith, 3 children: Dennis Amith of Lemoore, Charles Amith of San Jose and Elain Robles of Lemoore, 4 grandchildren, 4 siblings: Florinda Amith, Aristo Amith both of Long Beach, Cynthia Amith of Sacramento and Mary Gastelum of WA.

Private services were held. Arrangements were under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

