Ricard Lee Tuman, Sr.

Richard Lee Tuman, Sr. of Lemoore passed away in Visalia on Wednesday, November 25th at the age of 84. Richard was born in Liberal, KS to Richard and Mabel Tuman. He joined the Army after high school. When he got out of the Army, he attended Brigham Young University. Prior to moving to California, he had lived in both Utah and Colorado. Richard was an inspection engineer for both DWP and Caltrans. He and his wife Billie coached Little League in Lemoore; Richard grew up in the Depression Era, so he knew how to be frugal. He did all his work himself. He knew how to save everything because you never know when youre going to need that. Family was very important to Richard. He taught his kids valuable life skills as they were growing up so that way they would be able to do the same for themselves. Richard enabled his family to do anything they wanted to.
Richard is survived by his 3 sons: Rich Tuman, Jr, Ron Tuman and Russ Tuman, Sr. all of Lemoore, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Mary Casey, Donna Belle Harris both of KS, Anna Marie McKee of OK, and Kenneth Dean Tuman of KS.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd from 4:00 7:00 P.M.at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Funeral Service be held on Thursday at 10:00 A.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery.
