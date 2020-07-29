Reynold George Lindberg
0 entries

Reynold George Lindberg

  • 0
Lindberg Reynold Obit Photo.jpg
Reynold George Lindberg
April 4, 1926-July 15, 2020 
 
Reynold George Lindberg passed away on July 15, 2020 at the age of 94 in Rochester Minnesota.
 
Reynold was proceeded in death by his wife of 64 years, Hazel; and his brother Charles. He was born on April 4, 1926 (Easter Sunday) to Reynold and Esther Lindberg in Cambridge, Minnesota.
 
Reynold is survived by his sister, Patty Hilsabeck and five children; Lorin (Diedre), Myron (Shirley), Raelene, Kristine (Garry), and Brian (Edez); seven grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren. 
 
Family and friends will remember him as a very active member of his church and community wherever he resided. During their retirement, Ray and Hazel traveled all over the world with a travel club and close friends. Many of their trips were to Sweden to research family history.
 
A graveside memorial service will be held in the cemetery at Stanchfield Baptist Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He will be missed by all.
To plant a tree in memory of Reynold Lindberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News