Reynaldo “Rey” Dagan Arcino
November 6-1936 – August 14, 2019
Reynaldo (Rey) Dagan Arcino, age 82 of Lemoore, CA, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, in Hanford, CA.
He was born on November 6, 1936 to Francisco Villanueva Arcino and Felicidad Bermudez Arcino in Manilla, Philippines.
Rey received many educational awards and military honors in his lifetime; including a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War. He served 22 years in the US Army, last stationed at The Presidio of San Francisco as a Master Sergeant and Nurse at Letterman Army Medical Center. Continuing his service to his country, he later worked as a Civil Servant at the Lemoore Naval Air Station as an Industrial Hygienist for Cal OSHA finishing his professional life to retirement.
He married Carolyn Arcino, they had 3 children; Cynthia (Candy) Bowles, Ronnie Arcino and Gina Arcino. Rey and his ex-wife Lydia (Woody) Arcino also had 2 children; Nico Arcino and Michael Arcino
Rey was loved by his family and friends and will always be remembered as one who truly had a zest for life!
Rey is survived by his Sisters; Natividad Arcino Rodriguez and Alice Dagan Lontoc and Brother Manuel Dagan Arcino, his 5 children, 11 Grandchildren and 11 Great-Grandchildren; Daughter, Cynthia (Candy) & Mike Bowles with her family, Granddaughter- Nichole (Nikki) Bowles , Great- Grandson-Jace Huckabay, Grandson-Justin Bowles grandson & Jeannice Bartito, Great-Grandson- Liam Bowles, Son, Ron & Tammy Arcino with his family, Grandson-Ron Michael & Monica Arcino, Great-Grandchildren; Larissa Arcino, Daizy Arcino, Annabelle Arcino, Uriah Arcino, Granddaughter- Cerissa Freitas & Jared Freitas, Grandson Franklin Leon Guerrero & Elizabeth Sadile Leon-Guerrero, Great-Grandson Milo Leon Guerrero, Grandson Nicholas Leon Guerrero, Granddaughter; Lindsay Shirdan & Phillip Shirdan, Great-Granddaughter Khloe Freitas, Daughter, Gina Arcino & Jeff Garcia with her family, Granddaughter- Crystal & Ritchie Sullivan, Great-Granddaughter- Payton Smart, Great-Grandson- Dustin Smart, Great-Granddaughter- Aubrie Sullivan, Son, Nico & Julie Arcino with his family, Grandson- Joaquin Arcino, Son, Michael Arcino with his family, Grandson, Nikkolas Arcino, Grandson, Kingston Charles Gonzalez, Grandson, Kashian Michael Sills.
He was preceded in death by his Father Francisco (Frank) Villanueva Arcino, Mother Felicidad Bermudez Arcino, Brother Amador Dagan Arcino, Granddaughter Leanne Bowles, Wife Carolyn Arcino & Ex-Wife Lydia (Woody) Arcino.
A Celebration of Life with US Army Military Funeral Honors will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA 93230 with Dennis McGrath officiating.
Family and Friends are invited to view Rey's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and send condolences to the family.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel 559-584-591.
