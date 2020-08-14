Renee A. Castro
January 12, 1956 to August 7, 2020
January 12, 1956 to August 7, 2020
Renee A. Castro (Dutra) was born on January 12, 1956 in Hanford, CA to Myron and Natalie Dutra. She passed away on August 07, 2020 in Hanford with her family by her side.
Renee attended Thomas McCarthy and Kit Carson Elementary Schools in Hanford, graduated from Hanford High School in 1974, and attended College of the Sequoias. Renee and her husband Rob met at Hanford High School and married in 1975. Upon his college graduation they returned to Hanford and began their business, R-n-R Welding in 1980.
Renee was passionate about community service and valued being kind to others. She was named Woman of the Year by the Hanford Chamber of Commerce in 2013. Renee loved to be involved with various organizations including Kit Carson Parent Club, serving as a board member for many years. She volunteered as a 4-H leader and was a supporter of the Hanford High F.F.A program. She was active in the Hanford Youth Soccer League, helping with the development of the Soc-Com soccer complex, and The Outreach Program of Soccer or TOPSoccer program. Renee was a member of the St. Brigid Church, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, P.F.S.A., Catholic Daughters of America, and Kings Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed painting, crafting, baking, gardening, traveling with family and playing Bonco with her long time friends. Renees most cherished moments were spending time with her large family and spoiling her grandchildren.
Renee is survived by her four children: Nicole (Jesse) Tafolla, Robert M. (Sarah) Castro, Amy Castro, Scott (Bronte) Castro. She is Vava to seven precious grandchildren: Ethan, Noah, and Olivia Tafolla; Lola and Adela Castro; Chloe Subia; and Colton Castro. She is also survived by her siblings: Sharon (Steve) Weber, Teresa Evangelo, Duane (Sandra) Dutra, Brian (Donna) Dutra, Kevin (Darla) Dutra, Kenny Dutra, Darrin (Christine) Dutra; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Castro; parents, Myron and Natalie Dutra and brother in law Anthony Evangelo.
Private Services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kings County Rehabilitation Center (kingsrehab.com, 490 E. Hanford Armona Rd. Hanford, CA 93230) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org). A memorial website has been created for Renee. Please visit https://everloved.com/life-of/renee-castro/ to share any fond memories.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.