Rebecca L. De Los Santos
January 10, 1986-November 12 , 2019
Rebecca Leanne De Los Santos was born January 10th 1986 in Hanford, CA. She was the daughter of Larry and Becky Cancio and the baby sister to Edward, Larry, Camille and Steven. Rebecca made amazing friends while attending schools in Hanford and graduating from Hanford West High in 2004. True love and happiness came when Deziree was born in August of 2004. With her daughter by her side, Rebecca graduated from Golden State College in 2006 and then from San Joaquin Valley College in 2011.
Rebecca formed a close relationship with her co-workers at Adair & Evans from 2009 to 2014. Rebecca and Deziree made their move to Eureka, CA in 2015 to build a life with Rebecca's now husband Bobby. Rebecca adjusted well by working at St. Joseph's Hospital and once again forming a close relationship with co-workers. Rebecca and Bobby welcomed baby boy Nicholas in August of 2017, and the couple were wed on November 17th 2018.
During this time Rebecca was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. The cancer turned out to be more aggressive than imagined and traveled to the brain and spinal cord. After a year long battle, Rebecca came to rest on November 12th 2019.
Rebecca will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, godmother and friend. Her smile will forever brighten our future. Rebecca is survived by husband Bobby, daughter Deziree and son Nicholas. Grandparents Virginia Torrez and Inez Cancio. Parents Larry and Rebecca Cancio. Brothers Edward, Larry (sister-in-law Maggie), and Steven Cancio. Sister Camille (brother-in-law Carlos) Mendiola. Goddaughter Amera Cancio and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends that will miss her dearly.
A special thank you to Dan Chin for providing medical transportation to bring Rebecca back home to Hanford.
Services are as followed: Monday November 25th, 2019 at Whitehurst Funeral 100 W. Bush st, Hanford, CA 93230 Visitations will be from 10am-12pm Service will start at 12pm.
