Reba Robbins
December 26, 1936 August 11, 2020
Born in Webbers Falls, OK to Joe and Josiphine Ramer. Reba moved, to California and at the age of 18 married Lester Robbins. Reba worked and retired from Kings County Probation. Reba is survived by her children Leslie Thompson and Michael Robbins, grandchildren Jamie Fraser, Kevin Thompson, Jessica Robbins and Jenna Robbins.
Private services will be held please contact family for details.
