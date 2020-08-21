You have permission to edit this article.
Reba Robbins
Reba Robbins

Reba Robbins

Reba Robbins 
December 26, 1936  August 11, 2020

Born in Webbers Falls, OK to Joe and Josiphine Ramer. Reba moved, to California and at the age of 18 married Lester Robbins. Reba worked and retired from Kings County Probation. Reba is survived by her children Leslie Thompson and Michael Robbins, grandchildren Jamie Fraser, Kevin Thompson, Jessica Robbins and Jenna Robbins.
Private services will be held please contact family for details.
Family and Friends are invited to view Rebas legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591

To plant a tree in memory of Reba Robbins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

