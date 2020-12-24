Raymond M. Contreras

Raymond was born and raised in Hanford, he was brought into the world by mother Rosie and father Joe in their little pink house on Second St.
Over the years, Raymond managed many lawns across town, owing his own business: Raymonds Lawn Service. His passion for landscaping and ornamental care brought life to all lawns his hands graced, including his own, which he was always proud of.
In life, he enjoyed attending Saturday mass, going fishing and camping, watching over his parents home, maintaining his 63 Buick Riviera, playing slots at casinos, eating lunch with his dog Scraggless, and visiting his many children, grandchildren, and friends.
Raymond is survived by his wife Anita, daughter Cathy, grandson Elijah, daughter Marie, daughter Mona, son Raymond, son Richard, and many grandchildren.
He is welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven by his mother Rosie, father Joe, sister Dora, sister Eleanor, brother Johnny, and sister Virginia.
Raymond was beloved by many and a friend to all, he led his life with a heart full of kindness. He enjoyed labors of love for neighbors, friends, family, and any who crossed his path. He will be missed dearly and his memory cherished.
Visitation for Raymond will be on Monday, December 28 from 3-7pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. A Rosary will be held for Raymond Tuesday, December 29 at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Pavillion, 10435 Hanford Armona Rd, Hanford, CA starting at 11am followed by mass.
Raymonds burial will be at Calvary Cemetery 11680 S. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA after mass at 12:30pm. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and out of respect for the family, attendees other than the immediate family are being asked to stand outside the cemetery gates to watch the service.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.