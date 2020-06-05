Raymond E. Cope

While residing in Hanford Ray and Cheryl were blessed with their son Steven Wyatt. They continued to reside in Hanford for 39 years raising their two children and being active in their community. Ray retired to his beloved state of Montana in 2005, however retirement was short lived as he soon began driving school bus for First Student in Helena and later for Harlows with a route in Montana City where he resided.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Doris Cope, and brothers Charles Boyd Cope, and James Ervan Cope.

Ray was a dedicated family man and is survived by his wife of 56 years Cheryl Lee Stevenson Cope, Cheryl Rae (Dan) Curcin (Daughter), Steven Wyatt Cope (Son), Granddaughters Morgan (Adan) Fonseca, Beth Curcin, Breanne (Eric) Torres, Great Grandchildren Hannah Fonseca, Aiden Fonseca, and Beckham Fonseca. Sister Helen Cope and numerous beloved Nieces and Nephews.

A viewing will be held at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home & Crematory, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Helena, MT on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. With graveside services commencing Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 am at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison Helena, Montana.

The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses and doctors at Saint Peters Hospital for their compassion while Ray was in their care. Additionally, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 355 Lexington Avenue, 15th Floor, New York, New York 10017 in Rays honor for a world without Myasthenia Gravis.