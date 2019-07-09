Ray Danielson
October 18, 1933 – July 4, 2019
Ray Danielson, 85, of Armona passed away on Thursday, July 4th.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at People's Funeral Chapel; 501 N. Douty St, Hanford with a Graveside Service on Thursday, July 11th at 9:30 a.m. at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona followed by Memorial Service on Thursday, July 11th at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Reformed Church; 2175 Leoni Dr. Hanford, CA. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.
