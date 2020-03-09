Raul “Rudy” De La Cruz
August 31, 1941-February 14, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Rudy, was born August 31, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He died at age 79 on Friday, February 14, 2020, two weeks after the death of his sister Teresa Pena.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Juanita Hernandez, two brothers, four sisters, and brothers-in-law Danny Guillen and Ray Pena. He is survived by seven brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held jointly with family and friends of Rudy, and his sister Teresa, on Saturday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 1207 N. 11th Ave., Hanford, Ca. 93230 A fellowship luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent; smithfamilychapel.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.