Raul “Rudy” De La Cruz

August 31, 1941-February 14, 2020

Rudy, was born August 31, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He died at age 79 on Friday, February 14, 2020, two weeks after the death of his sister Teresa Pena.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Juanita Hernandez, two brothers, four sisters, and brothers-in-law Danny Guillen and Ray Pena. He is survived by seven brothers and sisters, numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life service will be held jointly with family and friends of Rudy, and his sister Teresa, on Saturday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church, 1207 N. 11th Ave., Hanford, Ca. 93230 A fellowship luncheon will follow the service. Arrangements by Smith Family Chapel, Exeter. Online Condolences may be sent; smithfamilychapel.com

