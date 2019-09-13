Randy Lyle Van Zuyen
November 15, 1960 – September 10, 2019
Randy Lyle Van Zuyen was born November 15, 1960 to Lyle and Bonnie Van Zuyen in Hanford, CA. Randy was married to Charlene Van Zuyen for the last 35 years. The couple made their home in Lemoore, CA where they shared many good times and memories. Randy was a mechanic at Lemoore Tire and Auto for 40 years.
Randy is survived by his wife “Charlie”, brother Ronnie, sister Connie and his nephews, niece and great-nephews. Randy was preceded in death by his brother Scott Van Zuyen.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 3:00 P.M. at Childcare Connection, 255 Vine St., Lemoore, CA 93245 with a dinner and party to follow.
