Randy Eugene Johnston, of Lemoore California, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with his family by his side.
Randy was born in Brawley, California on December 2, 1952 to Eugene and Charlotte Johnston. Randy is a 1971 graduate of Holtville High School where he enjoyed wrestling in school and attending Schwingfests throughout California. Randy attended Imperial Valley College and was an active member of the Imperial Valley Swiss Club.
Randy married the love of his life, Patricia Ann Simspon, on February 25, 1978. Together they moved north to Coalinga where Randy worked for Growers Exchange, farming lettuce on the West Side of the Valley. Shortly after establishing their home they began their family. Patrick, Sophie and Heather were the light of his life.
In 1980, Randy ventured into farming for himself where he grew more than 4,000 acres of fresh market produce. Randy enjoyed serving on the California Tomato Board for several years. As the kids got older, Randy and family expanded into Farmers Markets in the San Francisco Bay area selling many of their organic vegetables and pistachios that Randy grew himself.
Over the years Randy and Tricia hosted many foreign exchange students. He also enjoyed volunteering for the Lemoore High School Wrestling team. He loved bbq'ing for the wrestling tournaments and helping wherever needed. Throughout the years he remained close to many of the athletes.
After retiring from farming, Randy became a Realtor for Century 21 United Group where he worked until his last days. He loved his work family and enjoyed working in Real Estate.
Randys greatest love was spending time with his family and grandchildren. He often said theres nothing better than family.
Randy is survived by his wife Tricia of 42 years, son Patrick, daughter Sophie (Ruben) Espinoza, and daughter Heather (Anthony) Alvarado. Grandchildren: Isaiah and Samuel Johnston, Reese and Eli Espinoza, Julissa, Sadie and Addison Alvarado. He also had two Godsons, Jason and Michael Bennett, as well as an adopted son, Herman Cabrera. All three he considered one of his own. Mother Charlotte Johnston, sister Barbara (Larry) Perry, brothers: Michael (Teri), Paul (Cheryl), Jamie and Lee. Mother in law Mildred Simpson, brother in law Charles (Ginger) Simpson, along with his Swiss daughters Sandra and Barbara Krebs and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Randy is preceded in death by father Eugene and brother, Gary. Grandparents, Carl and Sophie Von Flue and Merkle and Donna Johnston.
A celebration of life will be held on November 21, 2020 at 11am at the Johnston Family residence. All that loved Randy are more than welcome to join us in celebrating his wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randys memory to the Lemoore Wrestling Club, attn: Marcio Botelho, 101 East Bush Street, Lemoore CA 93245.
