Randolph (Randy) Davis
Randolph (Randy) Davis

May 2, 1942-December 12, 2020

Randolph (Randy) Davis (78), passed away on December 12, 2020, in Hanford, CA. He died from complications related to pneumonia. Randy was born in San Francisco, CA to Emily (Luella) and Charles (Dudley) Davis. His family, including his big brother Jeff, moved to Hanford when he was still young and it is where he made his home. Randy was a successful pitcher at Hanford High School and subsequently drafted into the Phillies minor league system in 1960, where he spent 5 years. Randy spent most of his career in real estate and as a small business owner with Help-U-Sell Real Estate. In his retirement, he spent his time gardening, reading, rooting for the San Francisco Giants and 49ers and sharing bad jokes with his kids and grandkids.

Randy was one of the kindest and gentlest people to enter this life, and he left as quietly and peacefully as he came. Randy is survived by four children and one step-son; Kelly Moore, Tricia Pruden, Shane Davis, Stephanie Berkule, and Chris Whitehead; seven grandchildren, and one great grandchild.

Family and Friends are invited to view Randys legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel

584-5591

