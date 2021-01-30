You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ramon Juan Martinez
0 entries

Ramon Juan Martinez

September 3, 1986 - January 25, 2021

  • 0

On January 25, 2021 Ramon Martinez started his journey to join his mother Paula Jeff and his grandmother Rosita Ignacio in the afterlife, at the young age of 34 years old.

Ramon is survived by his two brothers: Roberto and Jose, sister Gloria, two nieces, three nephews, Uncle Roger, Aunt Alberta, and many close cousins. He was a tribal member of the Santa Rosa Tachi Yokut Tribe. He was known to be a two-spirited individual who was extremely giving and had an unforgettable sense of humor.

A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery on 19th Avenue.

To plant a tree in memory of Ramon Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News