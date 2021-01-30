Ramon Juan Martinez

On January 25, 2021 Ramon Martinez started his journey to join his mother Paula Jeff and his grandmother Rosita Ignacio in the afterlife, at the young age of 34 years old.
Ramon is survived by his two brothers: Roberto and Jose, sister Gloria, two nieces, three nephews, Uncle Roger, Aunt Alberta, and many close cousins. He was a tribal member of the Santa Rosa Tachi Yokut Tribe. He was known to be a two-spirited individual who was extremely giving and had an unforgettable sense of humor.
A Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery on 19th Avenue.
To plant a tree in memory of Ramon Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.