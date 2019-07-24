Ramon Gutierrez
January 30, 1956-July 18, 2019
Ramon Gutierrez from Hanford Good Father, Grandfather, Husband and Loving friend.
Visitation will be held on Friday July 26, 2019 at Immaculate Heart Of Mary followed by Rosary, Mass then burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
