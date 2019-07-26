{{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Clarence Dixon

November 12, 1939 – July 19, 2019

Ralph Clarence Dixon, 79, of Hanford passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Services to be announced at a later date. Services under the arrangement of People's Funeral Chapel.

