Ralph C. Ochoa
Ralph C. Ochoa

November 10, 2020

Ralph C Ochoa, 89, passed away on November 10, 2020 in Hanford, California. He was a retired tire builder from Armstrong/Pirelli Tire Co. He was a Father of 4, Grandfather of 7, and Great Grandfather of 8. Throughout his life he served in the U.S. Army, worked as an engineer on a copper train in Morenci, Arizona for 15 years. He relocated with his family to California, first in Fresno, California for a year then Hanford, California for the remainder of his life.

He was a kind and generous man. He was involved with St. Brigids Catholic Church as a eucharistic minister until his health no longer allowed. Ralph was a religious man, had a passion for life and lived for his family.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen, of 58 years. He leaves behind 4 children: Maria, Theresa, Ralph Jr., and Sophia; his grandchildren: Andrea, Alexander, and Victoria; Valeria and Angela; Veronica and Emiliano; and great grandchildren; Elise, Faythe, Alexandra, and Rosaura; Lillyanna and Aiden; Arianna; and Leticia. As well as sons-in-law Samuel, Jesse, Joe (Fred), and daughter-in-law Ricarda.

Services will be held at: St. Brigids Catholic Church

200 E Florinda St

Hanford, CA 93230

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Viewing: 10:00 a.m.

Rosary: 10:30 a.m.

Mass: 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID there will be no reception to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of The Cremation Society of Central California.

