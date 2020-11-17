Ralph C Ochoa, 89, passed away on November 10, 2020 in Hanford, California. He was a retired tire builder from Armstrong/Pirelli Tire Co. He was a Father of 4, Grandfather of 7, and Great Grandfather of 8. Throughout his life he served in the U.S. Army, worked as an engineer on a copper train in Morenci, Arizona for 15 years. He relocated with his family to California, first in Fresno, California for a year then Hanford, California for the remainder of his life.
He was a kind and generous man. He was involved with St. Brigids Catholic Church as a eucharistic minister until his health no longer allowed. Ralph was a religious man, had a passion for life and lived for his family.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Carmen, of 58 years. He leaves behind 4 children: Maria, Theresa, Ralph Jr., and Sophia; his grandchildren: Andrea, Alexander, and Victoria; Valeria and Angela; Veronica and Emiliano; and great grandchildren; Elise, Faythe, Alexandra, and Rosaura; Lillyanna and Aiden; Arianna; and Leticia. As well as sons-in-law Samuel, Jesse, Joe (Fred), and daughter-in-law Ricarda.
Services will be held at: St. Brigids Catholic Church
200 E Florinda St
Hanford, CA 93230
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Viewing: 10:00 a.m.
Rosary: 10:30 a.m.
Mass: 11:00 a.m.
Due to COVID there will be no reception to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Cremation Society of Central California.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.