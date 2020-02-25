R. David Smith
0 entries

R. David Smith

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
R. David Smith

R. David Smith

June 23, 1934 – February 23, 2020

R. David Smith, 85 of Hanford, CA passed peacefully at his home on February 23rd.

Dave was born in Hanford on June 23, 1934 to the late Tompy & Ferne Smith as the youngest of 3 children.

Dave spent 55 years as a renowned pump & irrigation specialist servicing farmers and dairies up and down the valley. While working Dave partnered with his son in the founding of Smith Farms.

His hobbies included NASCAR, Elvis, antique cars, gambling & sports of all kinds. He devoted countless hours to youth organizations including 4-H, softball, and Little League of which he was a founding member of the Armona Little League.

Dave was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy of 60 years and is survived by his 3 children; Cindy (Dave) Lazares, Dave Jr. (Kristen) Smith and Jackie (Skip) Cain, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister, Evelyn Lehn as well as Debbie Jacobs who was dear to his heart.

A Graveside Service will be held for family & friends on Friday, February 28th at 1:30 p.m. at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to American Cancer Society.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel (559) 584-5591.

To plant a tree in memory of R. Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News