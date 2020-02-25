R. David Smith

June 23, 1934 – February 23, 2020

R. David Smith, 85 of Hanford, CA passed peacefully at his home on February 23rd.

Dave was born in Hanford on June 23, 1934 to the late Tompy & Ferne Smith as the youngest of 3 children.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave spent 55 years as a renowned pump & irrigation specialist servicing farmers and dairies up and down the valley. While working Dave partnered with his son in the founding of Smith Farms.

His hobbies included NASCAR, Elvis, antique cars, gambling & sports of all kinds. He devoted countless hours to youth organizations including 4-H, softball, and Little League of which he was a founding member of the Armona Little League.

Dave was preceded in death by his beloved wife Dorothy of 60 years and is survived by his 3 children; Cindy (Dave) Lazares, Dave Jr. (Kristen) Smith and Jackie (Skip) Cain, 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and his sister, Evelyn Lehn as well as Debbie Jacobs who was dear to his heart.

A Graveside Service will be held for family & friends on Friday, February 28th at 1:30 p.m. at Grangeville Cemetery; 10428 14th Ave, Armona.