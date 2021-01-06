Longtime Corcoran farmer and businessman Quinton Morris Proctor passed away on December 30, 2020. Born on June 20, 1944 in Boaz, Alabama to Quinton F. and Olgie D. Proctor, he was their oldest child and brother to five sisters.
Proctor was raised in Corcoran, where he attended schools and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1962. He went on to graduate from College of the Sequoias in 1964 and Fresno State College (CSUF) in 1967. He was proud to call Corcoran his home for most of his 76 years. He attended the United Methodist Church and belonged to the Rotary Club as a Paul Harris Fellow. He served on the City Planning Commission, the Corcoran District Cemetery Board and the Corcoran Journal Board of Directors. In 2013, Mr. Proctor was honored as the Kings County Homecoming Grand Marshal for his many donations of time, supplies and funds to a wide variety of civic projects.
After graduating college, Morris joined the family trucking business with his father-in-law, Sam Crookshanks, and founded his own company: Morris Proctor Inc. They soon expanded the operation to include Ready-Mix plants in Corcoran, Hanford, and Coalinga. But farming and watching the crops grow and change became his true love. Working with his family and seeing the new generations taking over the various operations was his fulfillment.
Morris is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Donna Proctor, as well as his sons Bryan Proctor (Marsha) of Visalia and Jason Proctor (Anna) of Corcoran. His self-described “great family” includes his grandchildren Blake Proctor (Heidi) of Visalia, Audra Dunphy (Jordan) of Arroyo Grande, Chase Proctor of Visalia and Taylor Proctor of Corcoran. In recent years, his family grew to include six great-grandchildren Peyton and Chandler Proctor, and Isla, River, Cash and Alyvia Dunphy. He is also survived by his sisters Sonya Nicholson and Vicki Fowler (the twins), Beth Allen, Julie Lane and Connie Cooper. Proctor was preceded in death by his parents, Quinton and Olgie Proctor.
Because of Covid and the family's concern for everyone's safety, no service is being planned at this time. Instead, memories are being collected for a Memorial Book that will be distributed later this month to family, friends and anyone requesting a copy. To share a photo or memory, please email DonnaRProctor@aol.com. Those wishing to honor his memory could do so by contributing to the USC Liver Research Fund in Los Angeles, Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, Christ Lutheran Church in Visalia or the charity of their choice.
