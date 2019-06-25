Placido Leos Garcia
October 5, 1929 – June 6, 2019
Placido “Joe” Leos Garcia went to be with the Lord on Thursday June 6th in Hanford, CA. Placido was born on October 5, 1929 to his parents Agapito & Audelina Garcia in the state of New Mexico. The family then moved and settled in Corcoran, CA where he met his wife Ramona L. Aguilar. They were married on September 24, 1950. Placido served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was able to then graduate with his Associates Degree in Accounting from C.O.S., Visalia, CA. He worked as an Accountant for J.G. Boswell company in Corcoran and Taft for over 20 years. He and his wife then settled in Hanford, CA in 1975 with their two children, J. Greg Garcia of Fresno, CA and is preceded in death by his daughter, Monica A. Torres of Hanford, CA and wife Ramona L. Garcia, Hanford, CA in 2014.
He is survived by his son, J. Greg Garcia, along with his partner Jim Gee, both in Fresno, CA. His two grandchildren, Carrie R. Hahn with husband Mark T. Hahn of Lemoore; David A. Torres of Fresno, CA; three great grandchildren Lillian and Leah Hahn, Lemoore, CA; Jacob A. Torres, Somerton, AZ.
Services will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at St. Brigid's Church, 1001 N. Douty St., Hanford. Public viewing at 11am a.m. Rosary at 12p.m. Mass at 12:30 p.m. Reception will follow. No graveside services.
Placido will be remembered as a vibrant, strong and hard-working husband, father, grandfather & great-grandfather. His zest for life and love of all types of music was infectious to all who knew him. He had a smile that could light up the room and a laughter that could fill that room too. He will be greatly missed.
