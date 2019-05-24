PIET & ANDA HOFMANS
December 4, 1942-April 6, 2019 & August 3, 1972-May 16, 2019
PIET HOFMANS
Piet Hofmans, 76, passed away on April 6th, 2019 in Hanford, California, after a lengthy illness. Piet was born in Hoopddorf, Netherlands to Cornelis and Magdalena Hofmans on December 4, 1942, during the middle of World War II. Piet was from a large Dutch family, and was the fourth child out of ten children.
Piet spent his primary education years in the Netherlands and eventually immigrated to the United States with his family in 1957, the day before his 15th birthday. Piet served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1966 earning the rank of E-5. Piet learned carpentry during his teen years in Holland and was a skilled in woodworking. He continued his education at the College of Sequoias receiving his Associate in Arts Degree. Later, Piet received his contractor's license and worked many years in construction. He loved soccer all his life and was instrumental in the starting the Hanford Youth Soccer League in the 1970's. Piet's greatest love was spending time with his 2 daughters and his 4 grandchildren. During his later years, he attended many of his grandchildren sporting events, but he was never more proud than when one of them was on the soccer field.
Piet is survived by his daughters, Henie Ring and Anda Hofmans; grandchildren Chloe Hofmans-Montgomery, Spencer Hofmans, Madisen Ring and Ainsley Ring. He is also survived by his brothers Tony Hofmans, Cor (Jan) Hofmans, Bill (Julie Ann) Hofmans, Dick (Janice) Hofmans, and is survived by his sisters Nell (Jim) Styrd, Audrey (Norm) Galloway, Lena Chinners (Skip), Eneke (Richard) Vandersteen, and Annette Lovett. Piet is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Piet was preceded in death by his parents Cornelis and Magdalena; granddaughter Katelyn Brianne Ring; sister in law Elise Hofmans, nieces Ashley and Linnea and nephew William.
ANDA HOFMANS
Anda Hofmans, 46, passed away on May 16th, 2019 in Hanford, California. Anda was born on August 3, 1972, to Piet and Eddy-Dell Hofmans. Born and raised in Hanford, Anda grew up swimming for the Piranhas and playing soccer; of which continued to be she and her father's greatest passion.
Anda attended Hanford Christian School and Hanford High School, graduating in the class of 1990. Anda then went on to attend the Estes School of Cosmetology in Visalia, California, where she received her license. As both a hairdresser and nail technician, Anda became the proud owner of The Roxy Salon, where she excelled creatively and used her “mad scientist” talents that allowed her to work in the business for nearly 28 years. Through this work, Anda was able to meet, connect, and share secrets with many different relatives, friends, and clientele over the years.
Although Anda was always working, she also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, spoiling her dogs (Schroeder and Knuckles), “laid-back lounging”, napping on a raft in the pool at Laguna del Ring, crafting, and hanging out with her mannequins.
On May 3, 2018, Anda was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She then went on to receive treatment at UCLA and the Clovis Community Cancer Institute. Tough as nails and always a fighter, Anda went on to battle for over a year.
Anda is survived by her children Chloe Hofmans-Montgomery and Spencer Hofmans; sister Henie Ring; mother Eddy-Dell Huffman (Charles); and nieces Madisen and Ainsley Ring; many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and countless cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Piet Hofmans; maternal grandmother Lottie Castro; niece Katelyn Ring; paternal grandparents Cornelis and Magdalena Hofmans; aunt Elise Hofmans, as well as cousins Ashley and Linnea and nephew William.
The family would like to invite you to the Celebration of Life for Piet and Anda Hofmans on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Episcopal Church of the Savior (Fellowship Hall); 519 N. Douty St, Hanford from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Services by People's Funeral Chapel www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com
