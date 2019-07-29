Phyllis JoAnn DeRuiter
April 8, 1940-July 25, 2019
Phyllis was born on April 8, 1940 and our angel on earth got her wings on Thursday July 25th, 2019.Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, & Mema. She was born to Herb & Iva Dillard.
She is preceded in death by her sister Sandra Yahne. She is survived by her husbandof 59 years, Nick DeRuiter; daughters: Nikki Thomas & son in law Clay, Shawnee Toste & son-in-law Manuel, Toni Des Jardins & son in law Shane. Grandchildren Chase & wife Danielle, Cash & wife Prisca & Skyler Thomas, Lexee & Jesse Toste, Cori & Nicholas Braun. Great grandchildren Chance Thomas & Danielle Toste. Sister Dween Leonard & brother-in-law Frank.
The only thing she loved nearly as much as her family was the 37 years she
taught school in Kings County. She was kind but demanding, inspiring minds by teaching them to dream, not of current situations, but what they could become. She was always so tickled to see them again years later as adults living that dream. As an added note-Tachi Palace will greatly miss her.
The family thanks you for your condolences, thoughts & prayers. A private service will be held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.