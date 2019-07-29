{{featured_button_text}}
Phyllis JoAnn DeRuiter

April 8, 1940-July 25, 2019

Phyllis was born on April 8, 1940 and our angel on earth got her wings on Thursday July 25th, 2019.Phyllis was a loving wife, mother, & Mema. She was born to Herb & Iva Dillard.

She is preceded in death by her sister Sandra Yahne. She is survived by her husbandof 59 years, Nick DeRuiter; daughters: Nikki Thomas & son in law Clay, Shawnee Toste & son-in-law Manuel, Toni Des Jardins & son in law Shane. Grandchildren Chase & wife Danielle, Cash & wife Prisca & Skyler Thomas, Lexee & Jesse Toste, Cori & Nicholas Braun. Great grandchildren Chance Thomas & Danielle Toste. Sister Dween Leonard & brother-in-law Frank.

The only thing she loved nearly as much as her family was the 37 years she

taught school in Kings County. She was kind but demanding, inspiring minds by teaching them to dream, not of current situations, but what they could become. She was always so tickled to see them again years later as adults living that dream. As an added note-Tachi Palace will greatly miss her.

The family thanks you for your condolences, thoughts & prayers. A private service will be held.

