Philmore Courtney Daley was born on December 4, 1958 in Kingston,Jamaica. He was born to Joyce Hardie and Edgar Daley. At 12 years of age, Philmore moved to the United States where he resided with his mom in Mount Vernon, New York.
He attended Mount Vernon High School where he received his diploma. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he would pursue a 20-year career as a Disbursing Clerk. On July 4, 1990, he became a United States citizen, of which he was very proud.
While serving his country, he met and married Francine Yvette Robinson on July 20,1991 in San Diego, California. With the formation of this union, they would raise three beautiful children Tatiana, Phylicia, and Philmore Jr. In 1996, Philmore was transferred to NAS Lemoore, California where he would retire from the Navy and call it home.
Following retirement, he was offered the same position as a Civil Service worker at Personnel Support Detachment Naval Station Lemoore where he was the Pay Supervisor. During his time at PSD Lemoore, he was recognized and awarded for his outstanding achievements both quarterly and yearly. He also received several other meritorious awards. Philmore was known as the go to guy because he was very knowledgeable. He was fair, candid, admirable, and well respected by his colleagues
Philmore left a long lasting impression on anyone he came in contact with and always kept himself available if you needed advice or just a listening ear. He was a man of God and he instilled those same attributes in his children. One of his favorite statements was Do you know there is a God above? Which meant that God hears all and sees all so whatever you do, make sure its done with integrity. Everyone who knew him felt his outgoing loving spirit. He was a fighter to the end and our biggest hero.
Philmore leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 29 years Francine (Yvette) Daley, his children Tatiana Woods, Phylicia Daley and Philmore Daley Jr. Philmore is also survived by his mother Joyce Hardie, his brother, Michael Hardie, (Neice-Jasmine) his sister, Marsha Hardie, (Neice -Camille and Nephew - Shawn), his grandchildren, Donald Woods III, Davin Woods, Cameron Stewart, Ryleigh Flenoid, and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held privately by the family.
Family and Friends are invited to view Philmores legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.